Move reflects Pentagon’s push to expand allied participation in maintenance activities across the Indo-Pacific region amid supply chain concerns and changing security environment

Maintenance, repair and overhaul work for the Honeywell T55 engine will be carried out locally in South Korea, as the US defence department looks to expedite support for key platforms in the region.

The T55 powers the Boeing CH-47 transport helicopter, a type that serves with the armies of both South Korea and the USA.

“The U.S. Department of Defense has emphasized the need to expand allied participation in the MRO sector—particularly in the Indo-Pacific—in light of a rapidly changing security environment, uncertain supply chains, and rising regional conflicts,” says South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense.

“In this context, the U.S. has been working closely with the Korean side.”

The company that will perform the work has yet to be named, but Hanwha Aerospace already conducts MRO work locally for the Chinook and has vast experience with engines.

The US Army’s 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade is understood to operate 12 CH-47Fs in South Korea.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that the Republic of Korea Army operates 34 T55-powered CH-47Ds with an average age of 40.8 years.

In March 2023, Seoul cleared the acquisition of 18 new CH-47F Block Is as replacements for the older helicopters. This acquisition includes 42 T55 engines.

Boeing has said that Seoul’s on-order CH-47Fs will be the last Block Is produced, as the company transitions production to the more advanced Block II.

In addition, Seoul has a requirement for 18 Special Operations Heavy Helicopters. Contenders for this are understood to be the CH-47F and Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion.