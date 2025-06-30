26 June 2025 3pm London

This webinar was free to attend. This webinar discussed the transformative opportunities of artificial intelligence (AI) in crew planning and operations, highlighting the key areas where the technology will enhance crew efficiency and user experience. It explored the point at which AI enhancements evolve into entirely new capabilities and how AI will advance crew management beyond traditional optimization and more effectively manage uncertainties and change in the airline crew landscape.