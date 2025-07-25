A Boeing 737-800 operated by Alaska Airlines struck multiple deer moments after landing at Alaska’s Kodiak airport on 24 July.

The airline confirms that, at about 08:00 local time, Alaska flight 231 inbound from Anchorage “came into contact with at least two deer that were crossing the runway” during the aircraft’s landing rollout.

“Unfortunately, the deer did not survive,” it says.

Video of the incident appears to show a trio of deer on the runway but it is unclear if the third survived. The 737 can be heard reversing engine thrust in response to the animal incursion.

The 737 taxied safely to the terminal; no injuries were reported among crew or passengers.

”An inspection found damage to the aircraft’s main landing gear that will require repairs in Kodiak,” Alaska says. ”Passenger flights to and from Kodiak were then cancelled for the rest of Thursday and guests were rebooked on other flights.”

”We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate our guests’ understanding and patience,” it says.