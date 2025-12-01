Precautionary rectification of a suspected vulnerability on some 6,000 Airbus A320- and A320neo-family jets have largely been completed.

Airbus states that fewer than 100 affected aircraft remain from the global fleet.

The airframer had already indicated that most of the airframes would only require a relatively quick change of flight-control software.

Airbus says the “vast majority” of the potentially impacted aircraft have “now received the necessary modifications”.

“We are working with our airline customers to support the modification of less than 100 remaining aircraft to ensure they can be returned to service,” the airframer adds.

The urgent measures were ordered by safety regulators including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and US FAA.

They followed Airbus’s determination that a potential vulnerability to solar radiation particle strikes existed within a software upgrade to the elevator aileron computer.

Airbus discovered the issue during system analysis in the aftermath of an incident in which a JetBlue A320 experienced an in-flight upset on 30 October. The cause of the upset is still under investigation and no conclusions have been disclosed.

While most affected A320s and A320neos required a software revision, Airbus says a minority would need hardware modifications.