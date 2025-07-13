Emergency services are attending an accident at Southend airport, with smoke and flame observed in close proximity to the facility.

A NOTAM for Southend – timed at 16:17 on 13 July – states that the airport is closed, with no air traffic service available.

According to Essex Police the accident involves a “12 metre” aircraft, suggesting a large general aviation model or business jet.

“We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Southend airport,” says the police force, after it was alerted to “reports of a collision” involving the aircraft at about 16:00.

“We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours,” it adds.

Southend airport’s operator states that a “general aviation aircraft” has been involved, and that the company is “working closely with the local authorities”.

There is no verified information on the aircraft type. But the status of a Beech King Air 200 – operated by Dutch firm Zeusch Aviation, based in Lelystad – which took off from runway 05 around the reported time of the occurrence is yet to be confirmed.

Zeusch Aviation specialises in services including medevac and transplant flights, aerial mapping, and filming.