Middle Eastern carrier Emirates is banning the use of all electronic power banks on board, and tightening regulations allowing them to be carried.

It is the latest airline to take such steps, following broad concern about the safety of lithium-ion battery devices – particularly in the aftermath of an Airbus A321 ground fire at Gimhae in January.

Emirates says the use of power banks on board, either to power devices or to undergo charging, will be prohibited from 1 October.

Passengers will be permitted to carry a single power bank, restricted to less than 100Wh, on board under certain conditions, including having capacity rating information available.

Power banks must not be place in overhead lockers and must instead be put in a bag under the seat, or in the seat pocket. Emirates already bans power banks from being carried in checked baggage.

The fire at Gimhae destroyed an Air Busan aircraft preparing for departure on 28 January, but all the occupants evacuated safely.

Investigators have traced the source of the fire to an aft overhead locker, and this subsequently spurred the Korean government to tighten rules on lithium battery-powered equipment and electronic cigarettes. Several carriers have since implemented similar changes.

“After a comprehensive safety review, Emirates is taking a firm and pro-active stance to mitigate risk when it comes to power banks on board,” says the Dubai-based operator, arguing that power banks carry a higher risk of overcharging than mobile phones.

“There has been a significant growth in customers using power banks in recent years, resulting in an increasing number of lithium battery-related incidents on board flights across the wider aviation industry.”

Emirates insists its new regulations will “significantly reduce” risks associated with power banks, adding that storing them in accessible locations will enable cabin crew to respond effectively in the “rare event” of a fire.