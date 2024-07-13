Both flight recorders from a crashed Gazpromavia Yakovlev Superjet 100 have been retrieved and their information downloaded for analysis.

The aircraft came down in a forest on 12 July while being ferried from Lukhovitsy to Moscow Vnukovo.

None of the three crew members survived the accident.

Russia’s Interstate Aviation Committee says the flight-data and cockpit-voice recorder were found at the crash site, near the village of Apraksino, about 20km from the departure point.

“The recorders were exposed to temperature and suffered significant mechanical damage,” it states.

“Specialists carried out necessary preliminary procedures to prepare the recorders, in order to eliminate the risk of information loss.”

All the information was then successfully copied, it adds, and prepared for decoding and analysis.

No conclusions have yet been drawn over the circumstances of the crash.

Video images circulating on social media – not independently authenticated by FlightGlobal but purporting to show the accident – suggest the aircraft was descending steeply and rapidly before striking the ground.