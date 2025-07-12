Indian pilot representatives are insisting that they should be included in the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash inquiry, arguing that the preliminary findings lean towards bias against the crew.

The initial disclosure by the Indian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau states that fuel-control switches moved to the ‘cut-off’ position moments after the aircraft became airborne from Ahmedabad on 12 June.

Although the switches’ transition to the cut-off position was subsequently the subject of a querying exchange between the pilots, the inquiry has not identified a cause of, or reason for, their movement.

But the Airline Pilots’ Association of India nevertheless believes the “tone and direction” of the investigation “suggest a bias toward pilot error”.

“[The association] categorically rejects this presumption and insists on a fair, fact-based inquiry,” it adds.

It is seeking clarity on whether a recommendation to check a fuel-control switch locking mechanism – contained in a 2018 safety advisory from the US FAA – was implemented before the ill-fated flight.

The association is seeking to be formally included, at least as observers, in the investigation process, in order to “ensure transparency and accountability”.

“Investigations continue to be shrouded in secrecy, undermining credibility and public trust,” it claims. “Qualified, experienced personnel – especially line pilots – are still not being included in the investigation team.”