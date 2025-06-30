UK investigators are probing an incident in which an EasyJet Airbus A320 departed London Luton with incorrect take-off performance data.

The 13 June incident has been disclosed by French investigation authority BEA.

It states that the crew calculated take-off performance based on using the entire runway length, but commenced the take-off roll from intersection A.

Luton’s runway 25 is listed as having a length of 2,162m (7,093ft).

The declared take-off runway available from intersection A is 1,771m – although the overall distance available is 2,657m.

“Under the conditions of the day, it was not possible to calculate the take-off performance from intersection A,” says BEA.

It identifies the aircraft involved as G-EZUK, which was operating a service to Malaga. The aircraft managed to depart without problems.

EasyJet has previously carried out investigations and taken safety action after experiencing multiple incidents, from a number of airports, involving data errors during take-off.

These have been linked to various circumstances, including high workload at Toulouse, confusing airport terminology at Lisbon, mis-selection of intersections at Nice, finger trouble at Luton, and use of data for the wrong runway at Malaga and Belfast.