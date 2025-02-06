Korean authorities are planning a broad deployment of bird-detection radar, as well as imaging and deterrent technology, in the aftermath of the fatal Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 accident.

The aircraft suffered a bird-strike to both engines during approach to Muan airport on 29 December, and collided with an ILS installation as it attempted an emergency landing.

While investigators have yet to draw final conclusions, the accident has spurred the Korean transport ministry to initiate several programmes intended to improve air safety.

Over the second half of January the ministry conducted safety inspections at airports across the country and surveys of facilities – such as farms, orchards, and food processing plants – which could attract birds.

The ministry says it will pursue the installation of technology to provide warnings of bird activity.

“Bird-detection radars will be introduced to all airports, to support advance detection of birds located far from the airport and improve aircraft response capabilities,” it states.

Information from these radars will be transmitted to tower controllers who, in turn, will issue warnings to aircraft crews.

The ministry aims to identify in April the airports at which such installations should be prioritised, and it plans a pilot programme this year with “full-scale introduction” in 2026.

“For other airports, we will establish a rapid introduction plan through consultation with related organisations,” it adds.

All airports will also be supplied with at least one thermal-imaging camera as well as mobile vehicle-mounted soundwave generators to deter medium-sized and large birds.

Thermal cameras are currently only available at Seoul Incheon, Gimhae, Gimpo and Jeju airports.

The ministry says the bird-strike countermeasures strategy will involve recruiting personnel to ensure at least two dedicated staff are on duty at all times.

Joint training will be undertaken to develop a co-operative response system and, as part of the strategy, regulators, agencies and ornithological specialists will participate in regular meetings on the subject.