Norwegian investigators have initiated an inquiry after a Boeing 737-800 overran the runway at the coastal Molde airport during landing.

The aircraft, arriving from Oslo as DY430 on 19 December, came to a halt partially off runway 25, which is 2,220m in length.

Norwegian safety investigation authority SHK says the crew was “unable to stop the aircraft on the runway”.

None of the passengers and crew members, who evacuated from the aircraft’s left side, was injured.

Meteorological data from Molde at the time of the incident, just after 19:00, indicates rain and snow showers, with a crosswind component from the right.

SHK says the aircraft “entered a snow shower” at around 50-100ft, just before touchdown, and the captain noticed the runway was “slippery” and the jet was experiencing “poor braking”.

It adds that the 737 struck a runway light before coming to a halt about 10m past the runway edge.

The threshold for Molde’s opposite-direction runway 07 lies about 180m from water.

SHK identifies the aircraft involved as LN-NIP, originally delivered to Garuda Indonesia in 2013.