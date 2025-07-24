Russian investigators have opened an inquiry into the crash of an Antonov An-24RV in the vicinity of Tynda airport, in the Amur region of the country.

The Interstate Aviation Committee identifies the Soviet-era aircraft involved as RA-47315, operated by Siberian carrier Angara Airlines.

It came down in forest on 24 July while operating a service between Blagoveshchensk and Tynda.

None of the occupants survived, says the Amur division of the emergency situations ministry, which confirmed that rescuers had reached the site of the accident.

It states that around 40 people were on board the aircraft, adding that it “disappeared from [radar] screens” and no longer responded to communication.

Russia’s federal Investigative Committee says its eastern interregional transport arm has opened a routine criminal probe into the crash.

“Experienced forensic experts and experts of the department were sent to the scene of the incident, to provide practical assistance in the investigation of the circumstances of the aircraft crash and to carefully record all traces,” it adds.

Angara operates An-24s and An-26s, as well as a number of Mil Mi-8 helicopters. The airline, based in Irkutsk, was also one of the few carriers to use the An-148 twinjet.

While the fleet is relatively small, the carrier has been involved in several serious incidents and accidents in the last few years.

One of its An-24s suffered a fatal landing accident at Nizhneangarsk in June 2019 and, just four months later, an An-148 overran at Mirny.

Another Angara An-24 was badly damaged during a wing-strike upon landing at Ust-Kut in August 2022, and investigators have been probing the nose-gear collapse of an An-24 at Kirensk in May this year.

Angara has been considering a fleet modernisation, looking at types including the Ilyushin Il-114-300 and the under-development UZGA TVRS-44.