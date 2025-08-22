Siberian regional carrier Angara Airlines’ aviation training centre approval has been withdrawn by the Russian federal regulator, a further sanction on the airline’s activities.

Angara has already had its maintenance certificate revoked following unscheduled inspections by transport supervisory authority Rostransnadzor.

But federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia says compliance inspections on organisations that train aviation personnel have also turned up “violations” at the carrier’s centre.

Angara’s centre trains flight mechanics and maintenance specialists for work on Antonov An-24 and An-26 aircraft, as well as Mil Mi-8 helicopters.

The airline’s training programme for 2025 also indicates courses for airframe, engine and radio-electronic equipment servicing for the An-148 twinjet, which had previously been part of the Angara fleet.

Rosaviatsia’s Siberia regional division carried out the inspection.

While it has not specified the nature of the violations, the regulator says it has “cancelled the certificate” of the training centre issued to Irkutsk-based Angara as a result.

“To train aviation personnel, Angara must use only the services of certified third-party [training centres],” it adds.

Rosaviatsia has not indicated whether there is any direct connection between the sanctions and investigations into the fatal Angara An-24 accident in the Amur region on 24 July.

Prior revocation of Angara’s maintenance certificate has led to a number of flights being cancelled, as the airline seeks service support elsewhere.

It says it has been negotiating with facilities at locations including Ulan-Ude, Taksimo and Nizneangarsk.