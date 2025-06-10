Preliminary information indicates that two of the 20 passengers on a De Havilland DHC-6 Twin Otter were seriously injured during a runway excursion in Tennessee.

The aircraft had been engaged in skydiving operations at Tullahoma on 8 June.

According to provisional data from the US FAA, the aircraft was taking off when it “departed [the] runway and crashed under unknown circumstances”.

It lists 20 passengers and a single crew member as having been on board. Two were seriously injured with the rest suffering minor injuries.

The aircraft sustained substantial damage, coming to rest in a nose-down attitude, with its nose-gear apparently collapsed and its entire empennage detached.

FAA records indicate the aircraft, registered N166DH, was manufactured in 1967 and is owned by a Delaware entity called Randigo.

The Twin Otter was operating on behalf of parachuting specialist Skydive Tennessee, which is based at Tullahoma.

It says the accident occurred during “an aborted take-off”, resulting in a “crash on airport property”.

While there were no fatalities, the company says, the pilot was among six people taken to hospital as a precaution.

“All were alert and talking at the scene,” it says, adding that the accident has “left us all stunned”.

“Since the moment it happened, our focus has been on supporting those involved and working with the appropriate authorities to understand exactly what occurred,” it adds.

“The aircraft was current on all required maintenance inspections at the time of the flight.”

Skydive Tennessee states that safety “remains our highest priority”, adding: “We’re committed to learning everything we can from this incident.”