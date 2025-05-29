The weather radar system on the Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER that suffered a severe in-flight upset in 2024 has been sent to the USA for examination and testing.

In the latest update to ongoing investigations, Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) says component examination is ongoing, and a test report is still pending.

The brief update comes about a year after the incident, which left one passenger dead and 79 other passengers and crew injured.

The 777 (9V-SWM) was operating flight SQ321 from London Heathrow to Singapore when the in-flight upset occurred over the Irrawaddy river basin, which investigators have noted was “likely…an area of developing convective activity”.

The aircraft, which was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, diverted to Bangkok, after the crew declared a medical emergency, landing at 15:45 local time on 21 May 2024.

A preliminary report released on 29 May 2024 revealed that an uncommanded increase in altitude and airspeed – likely caused by an updraft – preceded the in-flight upset.

The TSIB had also found that the turbulence incident involved a “rapid” change in gravitational forces – of about 3g – lasting close to 5s.

The investigation is being led by the TSIB, with assistance from the US National Transportation Safety Board, FAA and Boeing.

According to data from fleets analytics provider Cirium, the aircraft (MSN34578) was delivered to SIA in 2008. All 777-300ERs are powered by General Electric GE90 engines.