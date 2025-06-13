Tokyo has protested the close approaches of Shenyang J-15 fighters to its patrol aircraft during a unique joint deployment of China’s two operational aircraft carriers to the Western Pacific.

The incidents occured on 7 and 8 June and involved jets operating from CNS Shandong, according to the Japan Ministry of Defense.

Two incidents occured on 7 June. During the first, a J-15 from CNS Shandong followed a JMSDF Lockheed P-3C Orion Maritime Patrol Aircraft. In a later encounter, a J-15 approached to within 45m of the P-3C with no altitude difference.

On the 8th, a J-15 crossed about 900m ahead of a P-3C, again with no difference in altitude.

The JMOD said that such close passes risk a collision. Chinese pilots have a long record of dangerous intercepts involving patrol aircraft, most recently with a Royal Australian Air Force Boeing P-8A Poseidon and a Philippine government Cessna 208B Caravan.

The P-3C intercepts come as the People’s Liberation Army Navy conducts an exercise in the Western Pacific with its two carriers, the Shandong and Liaoning, along with several escort vessels. The activity is unique because it is the first time China has conducted multi-carrier operations in the open seas of the Western Pacific.

China’s defence ministry say that that the deployment is designed to test the force’s capabilities in “far-sea defence and joint operations.”

“This is a routine arrangement included in the annual training plan, aiming to improve the Chinese PLA Navy’s ability to fulfil missions,” says China’s defence ministry.

China’s two conventionally powered carriers are STOBAR (short take-off but arrested recovery) vessels and use a ski-jump to launch aircraft. In addition to limiting aircraft payloads, this also precludes the operation of fixed-wing airborne early warning and control aircraft.

The PLAN has also been conducting sea trials with its third carrier, the conventionally powered CNS Fujian, a bigger CATOBAR (catapult-assisted take-off but arrested recovery) vessel. Images on-line suggest that the ship is in Shanghai’s Jiangnan shipyard undergoing modifications, apparently pending more sea trials.

Satellite images show marks on Fujian’s deck that suggest fighters have conducted touch and goes or arrested landings, but it is not clear if the vessel has used its EMALS (electromagnetic launch system) to launch aircraft.

The images also show aircraft – or mock-ups – on the deck. These include a J-15, a J-35B, and a Xian KJ-600 AEW&C aircraft.

The Fujian’s air wing is likely to include the J-15T, which features a catapult launch bar attached to its front landing gear, allowing it to link up with the EMALS shuttle.

The J-35 will be another key element of the air wing. Unlike the J-35A that is entering service with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, the J-35 features very robust landing gear, a catapult launch bar, and a tailhook.

It is understood that the J-35 will also operate from Liaoning and Shandong.

China is also testing the KJ-600 AEW&C aircraft. Operating from Fujian, these aircraft will greatly improve the Chinese fleet’s situational awareness.