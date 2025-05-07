Airbus confirmed a continuing dip in deliveries over the first four months of the year, with 192 aircraft handed over compared with 203 at the same point in 2024.

The airframer delivered 149 A320neo-family jets during the period – down on last year’s 167 – as supply-chain issues forced it to park a number of engineless completed aircraft, which the company wryly describes as “gliders”.

Airbus achieved the same level of A350 deliveries as last year, a total of 13, while A220 deliveries increased from 15 to 24.

Its order activity for April was relatively subdued compared with the first three months.

The airframer recorded an agreement for 10 A350-1000s from China Airlines, plus an order for a single A321neo from an undisclosed customer.

Airbus’s net orders for the first four months totalled 215 aircraft.