Airbus has obtained European certification for the A350-900 fitted with enhanced-performance Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

The baseline XWB-84EP powerplant was separately certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in December last year, along with the derated XWB-75EP and XWB-79EP.

Airbus says the EP engine will provide a 1% reduction in fuel consumption.

Rolls-Royce stated, at the time of EASA’s approval, that it expected the engine’s entry-into-service on the A350-900 in 2025.

The engine has been in development for nearly a decade. Rolls-Royce unveiled the XWB-84EP in 2016, aiming for service entry in 2019.

EASA listed the certification in a 10 April update for the A350-900.

Airbus says the EP is an “evolution” from the current powerplant for the variant and features upgraded fan, compressor and turbine aerodynamics as well as improved blade cooling.

“The Trent XWB-84 is already among the most efficient widebody engines on the market,” sasy Airbus head of widebody programme Julien Puvou.

“This enhanced version will deliver even greater performance and efficiency for our airline customers”.

Airbus adds that it expects similar US FAA approval “in the very near future”.