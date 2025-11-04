Advanced air mobility (AAM) developers AutoFlight and Eve have unveiled commitments from customers in the Middle East, continuing a push into the region first started by rivals Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation.

Chinese firm Autoflight has secured a commitment from Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Aviation Services (FAS) for 50 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft – 15 V2000CG cargo aircraft and 35 V2000EMs for passenger transport. The latter aircraft has yet to be certificated.

Deliveries of the first batch of cargo aircraft are due by the end of this year for operation in support of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

While the cargo aircraft will perform logistics missions – for example moving time-critical spares between sites – the passenger version will be used for inter-base travel and commuting for oil company personnel.

FAS has a unique position as a strategic partner of the United Arab Emirates government to develop AAM services, for example through the creation of a network of vertiports.

It 2024, it struck a deal with Archer which will see the US firm operate flights between newly established FAS-run vertiports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, FAS operates a fleet of helicopters in support supporting the oil and gas industry in the UAE and Kuwait.

AutoFlight has previously demonstrated its ability to service offshore platforms with the V2000CG in partnership with Chinese firms CNOOC, an oil producer, and CITIC Offshore Helicopter.

Meanwhile, Embraer spin-out Eve has signed a framework agreement with Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications that could see commercial operations begin in 2028 and expand internationally the following year.

This is designed to ready Bahrain’s regulatory, operational and infrastructure for eVTOL operations.

Key objectives include establishing a “sandbox environment” in which to test AAM systems and developing a vertiport infrastructure.

Eve is already evaluating premium shuttle and tourist routes in other Middle East locations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi in the UAE, and Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.