Airbus’s UpNext division has shown off the initial installation of the ‘eXtra Performance Wing’ on a Cessna Citation VII executive jet.

UpNext is the future technologies division of the airframer, and the modified Citation is intended to demonstrate dynamically-adapting wings – based on biomimicry – to maximise aerodynamic efficiency.

The jet enables tests of a scaled-down version of the wing, the full-sized version of which would span some 50m (164ft).

Airbus UpNext says the “fresh new wings…are currently being assembled on our aircraft” as part of the year-long modification project.

The wing’s control surfaces will automatically react to turbulence while the project also encompasses hinged wing-tips – both for in-flight load alleviation and ease of parking on the ground.

Conversion of the aircraft’s wings is being undertaken at Cazaux, southwest of Bordeaux.