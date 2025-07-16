Project marks significant expansion of AVIC Xian’s role in Airbus narrowbody production as European manufacturer continues to grow its manufacturing footprint in China

Airbus and AVIC’s Xian unit have launched fuselage equipping works for newly-built Airbus A321s at the latter’s facility in Tianjin.

The project, launched 15 July, marks an expansion of fuselage equipping works carried out by AVIC Xian Aircraft International (Tianjin) (AVIC XAT) – a unit of the state-owned aerospace firm – on Airbus narrowbodies.

In 2021, AVIC XAT undertook equipping works for the A320 fuselage and wings.

According to local media reports, the front and rear sections of the first A321 fuselage arrived in Tianjin in early July and were transferred to AVIC XAT’s facility.

The first equipping project is expected to span 50 days, and involves installation, inspection and testing of various systems, such as oxygen supply, hydraulic systems and flight controls.

The fuselage equipping works are on top of Airbus’ growing China presence. The European airframer has a narrowbody final assembly line in Tianjin and is building a second line to meet increasing aircraft demand.

According to Airbus China, the A321 made up 40% of all the aircraft delivered from its Tianjin final assembly line in 2024.