Airbus is expecting to achieve 820 commercial aircraft deliveries this year, up on the 766 handed over in 2024.

The airframer disclosed the forecast as it unveiled full-year financial results on 20 February.

Last year’s increase in deliveries enabled Airbus’s commercial aircraft division to generate a 6% rise in revenues to €50.6 billion.

The airframer delivered 57 A350s and 32 A330s, as well as 602 A320neo-family jets and 75 A220s.

Airbus’s adjusted earnings for the commercial aircraft activity reached €5.09 billion, a rise of 5.7%.

The company says the “positive impact” from higher deliveries was “partially reduced by investments for preparing the future”.

Net orders totalled 826 aircraft, taking the backlog to 8,658 at year-end.

“We achieved strong order intake across all businesses in 2024, with a book-to-bill well above [unity], confirming the solid demand for our products and services,” says chief executive Guillaume Faury.

He points out that, despite a “testing year”, the airframer’s performance was in line with guidance, and the company is proposing an increased dividend.

Airbus’s outlook for this year foresees a “broadly neutral” impact on adjusted earnings from the integration of Spirit AeroSystems work packages.

Compensation from Spirit will also “offset” the negative impact on free cash flow, it says.

Airbus assumes “no additional disruption” to global trade or the supply chain, and excludes the impact of potential new tariffs – a possibility which has emerged under the new US presidential administration.