Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding with Panasonic Avionics to explore a strategic partnership utilising the latter’s newly unveiled Converix onboard server.

Panasonic launched Converix at the start of AIX, a more powerful hosting platform developed to support increased levels of in-flight entertainment and connectivity content as well as other airline and third party non-safety critical cabin applications. It is hoping for an entry into service in the 2027-28 timeframe and has unveiled Middle East carrier Saudia as launch customer for the platform on its Boeing 787s.

Under the preliminary agreement, which is expected to be finalised later in the year, Airbus and Panasonic plan to utilise the new platform to co-develop new onboard architecture. ”In particular this will enable an open ecosystem of applications and end-to-end services, including Airbus’ high-bandwidth connectivity solution, HBCplus,” the companies say.

Panasonic Avionics chief executive Ken Sain says: ”This exciting and natural partnership, with Converix at its heart, will unlock the full potential of the Connected Aircraft for airlines and their passengers in the years ahead.”

Panasonic will make available the Converix server hardware and software platform – which will be a key part of Airbus’ planned Connected Aircraft architecture. The partners says they are committed to ensure full neutrality of the digital platform regarding any third-party solutions to ensure maximum benefits to airline and lessor customers.

”Such an approach would enable Airbus, airlines and third parties to develop a wide range of digital services, from in-seat IFE solutions to applications dedicated to cabin or ground operations optimisation,” Airbus says.

Airbus vice-president of the Connect Aircraft Programme, Tim Sommer, says: “Panasonic Avionics’ experience as a world leading IFE provider, combined with Airbus’ experience as world-leading aircraft OEM and integrator of digitally-enabled end-to-end operations brings together the best of both worlds. This will benefit both airlines and their passengers.”