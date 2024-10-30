Airbus has proposed MTU Aero Engines chief Lars Wagner to succeed Christian Scherer as the head of the airframer’s commercial aircraft business.

Scherer is currently commercial aircraft chief executive, a position to which he was appointed a year ago, when Airbus restored the role.

Under a transition plan Wagner will join the Airbus executive committee, after finalising his term at MTU, and “become the successor” of Scherer, the airframer states.

Wagner formerly served with Airbus. He has held several senior positions at MTU, where he has worked for a decade, and led the company since January 2023.

Airbus will formally put the plan to shareholders at the company’s 2025 annual general meeting.

It will also propose the renewal of Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury’s mandate.

Scherer says Wagner is “the natural choice” as his successor, without elaborating on his future plans.

But he states: “We have a clear plan for our commercial aircraft business and, after 40 years at Airbus, I remain committed to the success of the company.”

Faury says Wagner brings “diverse” experience to Airbus, and will be a “great addition” to the executive committee.

Wagner’s mandate at Munich-based MTU runs to the end of 2025. MTU states that Wagner will leave in 2026, and that its supervisory board will address leadership succession “in the near future”.