Airbus is pushing back the entry-into-service date of its A350 freighter to the second half of 2027, from its earlier expectation of 2026.

While the airframer states in a full-year financial briefing that it is facing “specific supply-chain challenges, notably with Spirit AeroSystems”, which are “putting pressure” on ramp-up of A350 production.

Spirit AeroSystems is a supplier of aerostructures to Airbus including the central fuselage section of the A350.

It is currently undergoing a restructuring following the decision by Boeing to acquire the company, a process which will involve separating its Airbus operations.

While the A350 freighter development timeline has shifted, Airbus is maintaining a ramp-up target for the A350 to 12 aircraft per month in 2028.

Spirit AeroSystems is also a supplier to the A220 programme, and Airbus says it is still aiming for monthly production of 14 A220s in 2026.

Airbus is “stabilising” production of A330s at four per month and continuing to ramp-up A320neo-family manufacture with the intention of reaching 75 aircraft per month in 2027.