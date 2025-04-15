Airbus shareholders have voted to renew the board mandate of chief executive Guillaume Faury for a further three years.

The resolution was adopted at the airframer’s annual general meeting on 15 April.

Airbus documents show the vote overwhelmingly backed Faury’s renewal, with more than 99.9% in favour. Faury will remain in the post until the close of the 2028 meeting.

Faury reviewed the company’s activities for 2024, and briefly remarked on the market turbulence arising from the US government’s controversial tariff strategy.

“The potential impact from the new tariffs is excluded from our guidance,” says Faury.

“While they cannot be conclusively assessed at present, in light of the volatility and uncertainty we are closely and actively monitoring how the global trade framework and current macro environment are likely to evolve.”

Faury says the situation is “complex and fast-changing”.

The European Union disclosed on 14 April that it had “paused” its plan for €21 billion ($23.7 billion) in countermeasures on the “unjustified” US tariffs, from 15 April, to allow “time and space” for transatlantic negotiations.

This decision puts on hold, for up to 90 days, countermeasures against US tariffs on European steel and aluminium imports, following the US government’s own tariff delay. Countermeasures will be suspended until 14 July.