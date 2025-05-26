Asia Digital Engineering (ADE) has received certification from US and European Union regulators, marking a milestone for the MRO provider as it looks to grow its international maintenance work.

The MRO unit of Malaysia-based Capital A received the Maintenance Organisation Approval from EASA, as well as the Repair Station Certificate from the US FAA. The dual certifications add to existing approvals from countries such as Singapore, India, Indonesia and Thailand.

ADE, a sister unit of the low-cost AirAsia Group, states: “These certifications are more than a badge of compliance—they are a testament to ADE’s rigorous adherence to the world’s most stringent safety, airworthiness, and operational standards.”

ADE chief Mahesh Kumar says that while it will primarily take on MRO work for AirAsia carriers in Southeast Asia, the certifications “enable us to offer our services to even more airlines internationally”.

He adds: ““These milestones reinforce our position as a leading MRO in the region and underscore Malaysia’s growing role as a major hub for aviation maintenance.”

ADE in September opened a 14-line MRO hangar – the largest in Malaysia – at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters, giving it an uplift in maintenance capacity.