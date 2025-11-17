Irish lessor Avolon has selected the CFM International Leap-1A powerplant for 50 Airbus A320neo-family jets.

The company is taking 100 engines under an agreement disclosed during the Dubai air show.

Avolon has a fleet of 99 A320neo-family jets with Leap-1A engines – out of a portfolio of 149 – and has orders for 163 additional Leap-powered airframes.

Chief executive Andy Cronin says the lessor’s partnership with CFM aligns with its strategy to reduce emissions and support demand for fleet growth and replacement.

“This order reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership,” says CFM chief Gael Meheust, “and our commitment to delivering world-class products that meet the needs of our airline customers.”

Avolon’s overall fleet at the end of September stood at 1,159 owned, managed and committed aircraft.