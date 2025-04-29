US lessor Azorra is reviewing plans for its remaining ex-EgyptAir Airbus A220s, after some of the jets were allocated to serve as a source of spares for the type.

But it expects market demand will result in its placing the aircraft with carriers for flight capacity.

Although Florida-based Azorra has direct orders for 22 A220-300s, it picked up EgyptAir’s entire fleet of 12 of the type in January last year. A number of these aircraft have been used by US carriers Breeze and Delta Air Lines – both large A220 customers – to support their fleets.

“Airlines globally are working through aircraft-on-ground disruptions and we’re playing a key role in helping them to overcome these,” says Azorra president Ron Baur.

The lessor has been working with airline partners to “address new-generation engine reliability challenges” and “help mitigate ongoing global part shortages”, he adds.

While some of the EgyptAir jets are providing parts, he says, the lessor’s plans for the remaining aircraft are “under active review”.

“Depending on when the AOG situation is resolved, they would most likely be placed with operators as flying aircraft since the market demand for new and used A220s is very strong,” says Baur.

Breeze is using three of the former EgyptAir jets – MSNs 55058, 55060 and 55062 – to support its newer A220 airframes. The US FAA lists them as being owned by a Delaware trust, but they carry registrations consistent with the Breeze fleet.

A spokesman for Breeze says none of the three is being used for scheduled service.

“They have been parked to support our fleet with spare engines as needed,” he adds. All A220s are fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines.

Breeze, which commenced services in mid-2021, is among the largest customers for the A220, with 90 on order – the same number on order as Air Baltic, and behind only JetBlue Airways and Delta Air Lines with 100 each.

A number of new Breeze A220s have been sourced from the 22 ordered by Azorra.

Delta Air Lines is also supporting its A220s with an ex-EgyptAir airframe from Azorra. The aircraft is being torn down to provide components and engines through the US carrier’s Delta Materials Services arm.

Baur says the aircraft will supply parts for Delta and other airlines.

“We’re also leasing the engine from this aircraft to Delta,” he adds. “Azorra is proud to be the first lessor to develop this innovative solution for the A220, which demonstrates our commitment to finding creative, market-driven solutions.”

Baur says the lessor’s aim is to “maximise asset value”, while offering “creative solutions that meet the needs of the market and our OEM partners”.

Azorra is continuing to lease A220-300s to customer carriers, among them Cyprus Airways which has just taken delivery of its first new-build airframe, its fourth of the twinjet type.