GE Aerospace is to invest $300 million in advanced air mobility (AAM) developer Beta Technologies as part of an agreement that will also see the two companies co-develop a new hybrid-electric turbogenerator.

Likely combining GE’s 1,500-2,200kW-class CT7 turbine with Beta’s permanent magnet generators, the turbogenerator will be designed for long-range vertical take-off and landing aircraft – including future Beta models.

Beta says the turbogenerator “is expected to bring significant enhancements in range, payload and speed performance compared to other aircraft in the same segment”. It plans to later flight test the turbogenerator in one of its aircraft.

Currently, Beta is developing the Alia A250 and CX300, respectively electric vertical take-off and landing and conventional take-off and landing aircraft.

However, it has been working on hybrid versions of the A250 since 2023 for both civil and military customers, including the integration of a turbogenerator based on a helicopter engine.

Other AAM developers, including Archer Aviation and Vertical Aerospace, have also pivoted towards hybrid-electric power for defence applications.

As part of the equity investment – which is subject to regulatory approval – GE will have the right to appoint a director to Beta’s board.

At present, Beta has a nine-strong board of directors, including those from existing investors.

“Partnering with Beta will expand and accelerate hybrid-electric technology development, meeting our customers’ needs for differentiated capabilities that provide more range, payload, and optimised engine and aircraft performance,” says Larry Culp, GE chief executive.

GE has been actively developing its own hybrid systems, in 2022 completing the world’s first test of a megawatt-class and multi-kV hybrid-electric propulsion system in altitude conditions up to 45,000ft.

Additionally, in 2023 it disclosed a partnership with rotorcraft manufacturer Sikorsky to develop a new hybrid-electric aircraft under the airframer’s Hex programme. GE was to supply a CT7 engine, 1MW generator and associated power electronics.

And in late 2024, GE said it had successfully demonstrated an experimental concept design for a hybrid-electric propulsion system based around the CT7 as part of a US Army Research Lab programme.