Bristow Group is hoping later this decade to perform operational trials of the Vertical Aerospace VX4 in the UK in advance of the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft’s certification.

Dave Stepanek, Bristow chief transformation officer, says the group is working through the UK’s Future of Flight Industry Group – which brings together operators, infrastructure providers and government agencies such as the Civil Aviation Authority – to advance the proposal.

If it goes ahead, the initiative would mirror a similar arrangement in western Norway where Bristow’s local subsidiary will in the second half of 2025 begin trials of the Beta Technologies CX300 through an agreement with the Norwegian civil aviation regulator and airport operator Avinor.

Stepanek says all parties in Norway have taken a “pragmatic approach” to gaining approval for trials of the pre-certification, all-electric aircraft. “We think we could do that with Vertical too,” he says.

While Bristow could also use the same ‘regulatory sandbox’ established in Norway for tests of the VX4, Stepanek says the firm is keen to operate the eVTOL in the UK.

“Remember, the UK is Bristow’s largest market with the largest concentration of employees, so it is very important for us to do it here.”

Cargo deliveries into Bristow’s UK base network are likely to form the core part of the trials, an early use case identified by the firm. Bristow has an extensive presence along the UK’s east coast in support of the offshore oil and gas industry, plus bases across the country dedicated to search and rescue operations.

Bristow recently expanded its conditional agreement with Vertical, doubling its orderbook to 50 units plus 50 options, as part of a wider pact to set up a wet-lease operation with the VX4.

Stepanek says the operator will begin to firm up its orders once the VX4 has passed its critical design review (CDR) “and we know exactly what the aircraft can do and its configuration”.

Currently in the preliminary design review phase – due to conclude in the third quarter – the VX4’s CDR is expected be finalised in the first half of 2026. Vertical is targeting 2028 for service entry of the four-passenger aircraft.