China Airlines has signed a multi-year agreement with GE Aerospace for MRO services of the latter’s GE9X engines.

The engines will power the Taiwanese carrier’s fleet of 14 Boeing 777X aircraft, which it has on order. China Airlines in March placed the order, which comprises 10 777-9 passenger aircraft, and four 777-8 freighters.

The SkyTeam operator is also an existing operator of other GE Aerospace engines, including the GE90 on its 777-300ERs and CF6-80C2s on its 747 freighters.

GE Aerospace commercial engines and services president Russell Stokes adds: “We will continue to work closely with them to support the GE9X’s entry into service and smooth operation of their 777X fleet.”