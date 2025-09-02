Russian representatives are proposing the establishment of a co-ordination group to support development of ICAO standards on supersonic transport aircraft, to take into account airworthiness and environmental matters.

The proposal is contained in a paper submitted to the upcoming ICAO Assembly which convenes towards the end of September.

While a number of companies are developing cost-effective and environmentally-acceptable commercial supersonic aircraft – potentially for certification over 2030-35 – a “lack” of co-ordination is “significantly hindering” the harmonisation of airworthiness and environmental standards, the paper claims.

Although there is co-ordination of working groups under the Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection regarding environmental standards for such aircraft, the paper says there is a necessity for closer relationships with areas outside of CAEP’s sphere – particularly airworthiness and safety.

Draft noise standards have referred to variable noise reduction systems – which reduce thrust on take-off or landing – but the paper says flight-safety issues have not been examined.

It claims the “occasional contacts” between the relevant parties are “totally inadequate”, and argues that “closer co-ordination” between airworthiness and environmental standards developers is required – not only for noise certification procedures but also to tackle problems related to such issues as reduction of sonic boom and engine failure at high cruise altitude.

“It would make sense to establish a new co-ordination group for the practical discussion and co-ordination of joint work,” the paper adds, in order to “expedite and optimise” the development of standards and provide regulatory certainty.