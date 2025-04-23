Brazilian airframer Embraer’s commercial aircraft backlog reached 336 at the end of the first quarter, evenly split between its E175 and the re-engined E2 models.

It had 160 E175s still on order, with American Airlines the largest individual customer – the US carrier has a commitment for 90.

Three other US operators – Republic Airways, SkyWest and Horizon Air – accounted for all but nine of the others.

The backlog for the E195-E2, totalling 151 aircraft, has a broader geographical spread. Brazil’s Azul has 51 awaiting delivery, while Canada’s Porter Airlines has 31, and Irish lessor AerCap has 15.

Another 54 are spread across carriers including Mexicana, SalamAir, Luxair and Royal Jordanian.

The E190-E2’s backlog stood at 25 aircraft, around half of the total ordered, with deliveries mainly due to Mexicana, Virgin Australian and US lessor Azorra.

But the variant has received a lift from Japan’s All Nippon Airways, with an order for up to 20 likely to be recorded in the second quarter.

Embraer says its commercial aviation backlog of $10 billion was 2% lower, quarter-over-quarter, and it states that the division’s below-average delivery performance for the period “reflected ongoing supply-chain challenges”.

It delivered seven commercial aircraft during the three months to 31 March, adding that two aircraft could not be delivered owing to “commercial issues”.

Embraer says it expects “production levelling efforts” to produce “more tangible results” in the second quarter, second half, and the beginning of 2026.

Its executive jet division fared more positively, with a record backlog of $7.6 billion, while first-quarter deliveries rose to 23 compared with last year’s figure of 18 at the same point.