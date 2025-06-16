Embraer has signalled that it believes the LOT selection of the Airbus A220 over its E2 regional jets was influenced by political considerations.

LOT has chosen to take 40 A220s – a mix of -100s and -300s – to replace its Embraer fleet, with the jets arriving from 2027.

They are part of an overall planned fleet modernisation which will comprise 84 aircraft, the rest set to arrive once a new Warsaw hub airport opens.

LOT’s regional fleet includes over 40 Embraer E-Jets and last year started introducing three E2 variants.

Its defection to Airbus for the fleet renewal has prompted a sceptical reaction from Embraer, which – while respecting LOT’s decision – insists the E2 is “the best aircraft” for the carrier, with regard to economics and sustainability.

“However, we understand we are living in an exceptional moment where geopolitics play an important role,” it adds.

Relations between Airbus and the Polish government were strained by the cancellation in 2016 of a Polish order for 50 H225M Caracal helicopters.

But the French and Polish governments underscored their co-operation with the signing of a partnership treaty on 9 May this year.

The French government stated that the treaty marked a “new level of ambition” in strategic areas, including defence and energy.

Airbus and LOT have tried to dismiss suggestions of a political link between the A220 order and the governments’ efforts to strengthen ties – although a Paris air show event to unveil the agreement was attended by ministers and ambassadors from France, Poland and Canada.

Embraer remains unconvinced, highlighting the size difference between the E-Jets and the A220.

It says the E2 is 13% more efficient and “perfectly complements” LOT’s Boeing 737 Max 8 fleet, “unlike the larger competition”.

“Commonality with LOT’s current fleet would save millions of euros on the transition to a new aircraft type,” adds Embraer.