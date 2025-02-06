A major deal from Flexjet helped Embraer boost its backlog to a record $26.3 billion at the end of 2024, a 40% year-on-year increase, the Brazilian airframer says.

The agreement – for a total of 182 Phenom and Praetor executive jets to be delivered from 2026 to 2030, plus 30 options – was announced earlier this week but recorded in the final quarter of last year.

The backlog for Embraer Executive Jets reached an all-time high of $7.4 million, 70% more than a year earlier.

The company’s commercial aviation division finished 2024 with a $10.2 billion backlog, a 15% increase year on year. Firm orders stood at 179 for the E2 family and 164 for the earlier-generation E175.

The Defense & Security division’s backlog rose 67% year on year to $4.2 billion, supported by last-quarter orders for four C-390 transports – two each from the Czech Republic and an undisclosed customer – as well as 10 A-29 Super Tucanos. It had earlier in the year also confirmed a joint contract for nine C-390s with the Netherlands (5) and Austria (4).

Firm commitments for the tactical transport now total 32, with 17 for the light-attack turboprop. The C-390 was also late last year selected by Slovakia (3) and Sweden (undisclosed), but no contracts were signed so these aircraft are not recorded in the backlog.

Earlier this month, Embraer announced it had shipped 206 aircraft last year, including 130 executive aircraft and 73 commercial jets. It also handed over three C-390s, up from two in 2023.