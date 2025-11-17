Middle Eastern carrier Emirates is to pressing for a feasibility study into a further stretch of the Boeing 777X, a version provisionally named the 777-10.

Emirates Group chief Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum disclosed that it would support a -10 study as the carrier signed for a further 65 777-9s.

Boeing did not refer to a study during the order diclosure at the Dubai air show, and no timeline has been given, but the carrier says its latest 777X deal provides “strong backing” for the airframer to conduct such.

Al Maktoum emphasised that the cancellation of the Airbus A380 programme had left a gap for efficient, high-capacity aircraft to support traffic growth.

While no details have been released over the projected size and performance of a potential 777-10 – and whether enhancement of the GE Aerospace GE9X engine would be necessary – the aircraft would probably have two-class capacity for around 450 seats.

”Emirates has been open about the fact that we are keen for manufacturers to build larger capacity aircraft,” says Al Maktoum, adding that the carrier “fully supports” a Boeing feasibility study to develop a 777-10.

Al Maktoum states that the airline will have options to convert its 777-9s into the larger potential -10, or the smaller 777-8 already planned.

The agreements reinforce the Dubai-based airline’s confidence in the 777X programme, despite several certification schedule slips – the latest pushing entry into service into 2027.

Al Maktoum says the 777-9 order takes to 315 the number of Boeing aircraft on order, including 205 777Xs, 35 787s and 10 777F cargo jets.

The deals also covers the 130 GE9X engines for the additional 777-9s, taking the number on order to 540.

Al Maktoum says the order will mean Emirates will remain the largest operator of 777 models “for years to come”.

“Each of our aircraft on order has been carefully factored into Emirates’ expansion plan, which is aligned to Dubai’s growth plans,” he adds.

“We look forward to continue working closely with Boeing to receive delivery of our first 777-9s from [the second quarter] of 2027, and to equip our latest aircraft with state-of-the-art, industry-leading on-board products.”