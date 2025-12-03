Air taxi developer Eve has revealed more detail about the propulsion system for its production aircraft, saying it will source motors from two US companies.

Those firms are Beta Technologies, an electric-aircraft developer and propulsion system supplier, and Nidec Aerospace, an electric motor producer that Eve helped form several years ago.

Eve, majority owned by Embraer, confirms it has chosen Beta to supply the motors that will drive the pusher prop at the rear of the production version of its in-developed electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Beta says its agreement with Eve could provide $1 billion in revenue over 10 years.

“Their electric motor technology will play a critical role in powering our aircraft during cruise, supporting the maturity of our propulsion architecture as we progress toward entry into service,” says Eve chief executive Johann Bordais.

Eve also now confirms the lifting propellers on the production version of its air taxi will be powered by motors from Nidec. Eve’s air taxi has eight lifting props mounted on booms from a fixed wing, and one pusher prop off its tail.

Eve’s production-confirming prototype aircraft will likewise have the Beta-Nidec configuration.

The news clears up uncertainty related to Eve’s propulsion intentions.

Embraer several years ago partnered with Japanese electric motor producer Nidec to form a US joint venture called Nidec Aerospace for the purpose of supplying electric propulsion systems to the aerospace industry.

That deal suggested Nidec Aerospace, based in St Louis, would supply all the motors powering Eve’s air taxi.

Then in August, Eve said it was also looking at Beta’s motors and would test them on its engineering prototype aircraft.

Eve now says Beta motors will power all props – lifter and pusher – on the engineering prototype during first flight, which Eve aims to complete by early 2026.