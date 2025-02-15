US-based Eviation has laid off the majority of its staff as it seeks “long-term partnerships” to help bring its Alice all-electric aircraft to market.

Confirming the move, first reported by The Air Current news site, the developer’s chief executive Andre Stein says: “We at Eviation are proud of what we have accomplished in advancing electric flight.

“This decision was not made lightly. However, we believe this temporary pause is a necessary step to focus on identifying the right long-term partnerships to help us make electric commercial regional flight a reality.”

A source familiar with the matter says that all but a handful of the company’s 25-strong workforce have been let go, with those remaining “continuing to keep things running”.

While the firm was not in imminent danger of running out of cash, and funding remains available, the source says, “it was thought best at this point to have a temporary pause while the future is solidified”.

Arlington, Washington-headquartered Eviation continues to seek long-term financial and industrial partners to “carry the Alice programme forward”, the source adds.

“Alice has reached a point that to really carry it to certification the company needs those kinds of partnerships that will move it forward.”

Although described as a temporary pause, the firm does not disclose when it hopes to resume operations.

Eviation had been targeting 2028 for the Alice to enter service and planned to build up to half-a-dozen production-conforming prototypes for the flight-test campaign.

To date, a short September 2022 sortie, lasting just 8min, is the only occasion an Alice prototype has taken to the skies.

Since then, the firm has tweaked the design of the aircraft to improve performance and manufacturability. A conceptual design review was completed last April.

Eviation’s majority owner is Singapore-based Clermont Group, which holds a stake of around 70%. “The Clermont Group remains committed to revolutionising air travel through innovative electric solutions,” it says.

“We will continue to seek long-term strategic partners who share our vision and passion for building the future of flight.”

Eviation has amassed over 350 tentative orders for the Alice, a mixture of relative newcomers like GlobalX and UrbanLink, lessors tapping into the market for clean aviation such as Monte Aircraft Leasing, and more established operators including Air New Zealand and US regional carrier Cape Air.