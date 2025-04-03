Brazilian airframer Embraer delivered 30 aircraft over the first quarter of this year, including seven commercial models.

Embraer handed over three E195-E2s and four E175s during the three months to 31 March.

The manufacturer complemented these airliner deliveries with 23 executive jets.

These comprised nine mid-sized models – Praetor 500s and 600s – and 14 light jets, Phenom 100s and 300s.

Embraer says the overall delivery figure is higher than the 25 achieved during the same period last year, although the number of airliners remains unchanged.

It has forecast 77-85 commercial deliveries for this year and 145-155 in the executive jet sector.