The Federal Aviation Administration is now accepting proposals from companies interested in managing the agency’s planned multi-billion-dollar modernisation of US air traffic control.

On 28 August, the FAA issued a “request for solutions” that describes the project’s goals and requests bids from companies seeking a contract to “lead, facilitate and execute the FAA’s brand new air traffic control system”.

The agency intends to hire one company to oversee the project.

Fast-tracking ATC modernisation has emerged as a top goal of US president Donald Trump and of the FAA, led by Trump-appointed administrator Sean Duffy.

Trump announced the effort following the deadly 29 January midair collision involving a passenger jet and US Army helicopter near Washington, DC.

“The FAA is focused on building a new generation of aviation professionals to manage the increasingly complex airspace operation,” says the FAA’s solicitation notice. “The integrator must seamlessly introduce new systems into outdated facilities while ensuring interoperability across legacy and modern platforms.”

Companies must by 5 September tell the FAA that they intend to bid for the work, and must submit proposals by 21 September.

The agency intends to award the contract on or close to 31 October.

“The integrator must deliver transformational change across the [national airspace system] within 3.5 years,” says the FAA’s solicitation.

The agency is seeking a contractor to manage the project’s first phase – a “technology refresh” involving acquiring modern technologies and equipment, including surveillance radars, “surface movement radar systems” and a new information display system.

“Phase 2 will be a comprehensive reinvention of the systems, services and platforms that enable [airspace] operations and include new state-of-the-art facilities and a common automation platform, all deliverable at rapid speed,” the proposal says.

As part of the second phase, the FAA plans to build up to six new Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

The FAA has for decades been working on ATC modernisation, including through its long-delayed “NextGen” effort. The agency has faced criticism for ineffectually managing that programme.

Observers also say the FAA’s typical funding vehicle – annual appropriations bills passed by Congress – hampers effective funding and management of expensive long-term projects.

The Trump administration and US Congress this year managed to sidestep that problem by authorising a distinct chunk of funding for ATC modernisation under Trump’s “One Big Beautiful” tax and spending bill.

That law earmarked $12.5 billion for the updates – an amount lawmakers have called a “down payment” on a project that could eventually cost more than $30 billion.