Middle Eastern carrier Flydubai has selected the GE Aerospace GEnx engine to equip its Boeing 787-9 fleet, to which it committed at the last Dubai air show.

Flydubai is taking 60 engines under the agreement.

The airline signed for the powerplants at this year’s Dubai show. It adds that the agreement will also include spare engines and a long-term service pact.

Flydubai has built a fleet of single-aisle Boeing 737-800 and Max jets, but stepped up to the widebodies two years ago with a deal for 30 787s.

GE’s GEnx engine competes with the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 on the twinjet, but claims to have two-thirds market share among all 787s in service.

“The performance and durability of our engines play an integral role in the success of our operations and fleet expansion plans,” says Flydubai chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith.

Flydubai stresses that “robust performance and reliability” are “critical” for the carrier given the Middle East’s “unique operating environments”.