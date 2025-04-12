Three Airbus A380s – two ex-Lufthansa and one ex-Malaysia Airlines aircraft – are to undergo dismantling for spares by Florida-based VAS Aero Services.

VAS has identified the former Lufthansa jets as MSN61 and MSN66, and the Malaysia airframe as MSN84.

Airbus has selected the company to handle the teardown and redistribution of serviceable material from the A380s.

All three were Rolls-Royce Trent 900-powered aircraft.

VAS says the engines will be “made available for lease” although some will be used as sources of parts.

It will carry out the teardown in collaboration with French-based aircraft storage specialist Tarmac Aerosave.

“Harvested parts will be positioned in Europe for ready access to customers throughout the [European, Middle Eastern and African] market,” states VAS.

“Early on we identified the A380 platform as an aftermarket growth opportunity,” says VAS chief Tommy Hughes.

“The timing is right for a programme focused on retiring end-of-life A380 aircraft and monetising the residual value of their serviceable parts.”

Boeing 777X delivery delays, says VAS, have led to an “increasing reliance” on A380s to meet long-haul capacity demand – and pressure to keep the fleet supported.

VAS has managed the dismantlement of 13 A380s including the three latest airframes. It tied up with lessor Dr Peters Group to oversee the first A380 teardown in 2018.