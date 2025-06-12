Kansas firm Garmin on 11 June revealed the G5000 Prime integrated flight deck for Part 25 aircraft, representing its next-generation avionics suite for transport-category jets.

The product launch sees Garmin, which has long focused on the general aviation and business aviation markets, enter a segment that includes large commercial jets produced by Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier and Gulfstream.

Garmin says that aircraft being delivered with G5000 Prime will be announced by airframers.

Carl Wolf, Garmin’s vice-president of aviation sales, marketing, programmes and support, says the suite is “completely optimised for crewed operations and includes deeper systems integration, and advanced automation and connectivity features that will reduce crew workload and streamline work flow in the cockpit”.

The previous-generation G5000 suite comes factory-installed on a range of turboprops and light-to-mid-sized business jets, including several types produced by Textron Aviation.

Last year, Garmin introduced its G3000 Prime suite, which it touted at the time as its most-advanced flight deck.

The first aircraft set to integrate the third-generation, all-touch-screen avionics system is Textron Aviation’s yet-to-be certificated Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3.

The G5000 Prime also features all-touch-screen technology. Garmin says the flight deck ”is designed to feature more displays and display options to provide additional options in busy airport environments”.

It also features significantly greater memory and processing capability than previous-generation flight decks.

”Higher display refresh rates provide crisp, smooth animations and an impressively responsive and fluid experience,” the company says.

Secondary display units are roughly 40% larger on the G5000 Prime ”over prior Garmin touch-controllers”.

Garmin has integrated flight decks into more than 30,000 aircraft worldwide since 2004, when it launched the G1000 suite.