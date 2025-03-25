Polish-based engine maintenance venture XEOS – originally established to service widebody powerplants – has been revived with a focus on narrowbody operations, specifically the CFM International Leap engine.

GE Aerospace and Lufthansa Technik opened XEOS in 2019 with the intention of servicing GEnx-2B engines for the Boeing 747-8 and, eventually, GE9X engines for the 777X.

But the partners opted to suspend the operation in 2021 as the Covid-19 pandemic badly affected the long-haul aviation sector, and delays in the 777X programme pushed back service entry.

Almost a year since emerging as a standalone operation, GE Aerospace has formally inaugurated XEOS as an overhaul and repair operation for Leap engines – concentrating initially on the Leap-1B for the Boeing 737 Max.

Located at Sroda Slaska, west of Wroclaw, XEOS remains a joint venture with Lufthansa Technik, although the German maintenance firm is a 25% shareholder in contrast to its previous position as a 51% majority owner.

“We’re starting with the Leap-1B,” said XEOS managing director Rob Burton, speaking to FlightGlobal on 24 March.

He says the venture already has full overhaul shop-visit capability for the Leap-1B, with European Union Aviation Safety Agency certification, and is working through regulatory approval to initiate a test cell for the powerplant.

“We’re just at the point of getting certification for our test cell,” says Burton. “Today we can strip and overhaul a Leap-1B without the test but, very soon, we should have the test capability certified as well.”

He says XEOS will also have certain support capabilities for the Airbus A320neo-family’s Leap-1A engine.

“We’ll have ability for Leap-1A [high-pressure turbine] modules,” says Burton, enabling XEOS to reinforce on-wing support with core engine overhaul and testing.

GE Aerospace general manager for Leap services Alan Kelly adds that XEOS could “potentially” expand to full Leap-1A shop capability.

“As the market in MRO services continues to grow, it might make sense for us to do so,” he says. “But at this point our intention is the -1B…utilise the skills and equipment and the investment around the HPT module, and then have the test cell capable of doing everything.”

The facility uses GE Aerospace’s ‘Flight Deck’ lean operating system.

Kelly says the XEOS inauguration underlines GE Aerospace’s aim to meet ramp-up demand for Leap servicing – as well as emphasising its long-term commitment to operations in Poland, where it has six facilities with 2,000 personnel as well as partnerships with eight universities.

While the eastern Polish city of Rzeszow is known for its ‘Aviation Valley’ aerospace cluster, Burton says the western location of XEOS, closer to Germany, diversifies the operation, provides access to a nearby airport, and alleviates some of the competition for skilled labour. The venture employs 250 staff.

XEOS has already started working on Leap-1Bs for Polish flag-carrier LOT’s 737 Max fleet, following a maintenance agreement in January between the airline and Lufthansa Technik. With 18 Max jets and 13 more on order, LOT will have over 60 Leap-1B engines.

Lufthansa Technik says the “state-of-the-art” XEOS facility will supplement its own Leap engine shop in Hamburg.

LOT has sent two powerplants to XEOS, which takes its name from ‘generation X engine overhaul services’. Kelly states that the first engine inducted in the shop was from TUI, and indicates that two other customers are inbound.

“Our intention would be European operators,” he states. “As experience grows, as the facility continues to add capability, we’ll see that list continue to go up. But we’re delighted at the first couple of customers committing their engines to the shop, and the team here doing a great job.”

Kelly says that, given the demand for overhaul services, the shop could be dealing with one engine per week by the end of this year, and even one per day eventually – the infrastructure is able to handle 350 powerplants a year.

“That’s the long-term objective,” says Kelly. “But step one, by the end of this year, if we’re introducing a new engine every week…we’re on the right track.”