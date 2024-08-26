Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has gained EASA and US FAA approvals for the maintenance of CFM International Leap-1A engines, as it looks to expand its engine MRO business.

IAI adds that it is “in the final stages” of clinching certification for MRO works on the Leap-1B engine, which power Boeing’s 737 Max.

The certification adds to IAI’s existing engine MRO services, which include the CFM56 and Pratt & Whitney’s PW4000.

The aerospace giant hopes to reach full overhaul capability for the Leap engines by 2025, says IAI MRO division general manager Ido Ben Cnaan, who also discloses plans to expand its existing engine MRO facility.

He adds: “[We] are currently undergoing a period of growth and expansion in order to provide our unparalleled MRO services to as many customers as possible. Obtaining EASA and FAA certification … represents a significant step in this process, and we are proud and grateful for this achievement.”