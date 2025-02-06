Russia’s modernised Ilyushin Il-114-300 turboprop has conducted over 20 certification flights, according to developer United Aircraft.

The company says an “intensive” flight-test programme for the twin-engined aircraft is continuing, out of the Lukhovitsy airfield near Moscow, and more than 70 sorties have been completed covering in excess of 200h.

United Aircraft states that it will add another prototype to the test programme this year, in order to accelerate development.

“Several [customer] aircraft are already in production,” it adds.

The Il-114-300 is an updated version of the original Il-114 – of which only a few were built – and is intended to serve as a replacement for Soviet-era Antonov An-24s and An-26s.

It is fitted with Klimov TV7-117ST-01 engines and designed to transport 68 passengers.

New United Aircraft chief executive Vadim Badekha, speaking at the NAIS 2025 civil aviation exhibition in Moscow, said the company has “the most important work ahead of us” this year.

He says certification flight tests will be conducted with the Yakovlev MC-21-310 as well as the maiden flight of the SJ-100 with the Russian-built Aviadvigatel PD-8 engine.

“In parallel, we are expanding serial production so that, after receiving type certificates, we can promptly begin deliveries,” Badekha adds.