Indonesian Aerospace has secured an order from a company in the the Democratic Republic of the Congo for five N219 turboprop’s, marking the type’s first international commitment.

The deal was signed in Indonesia at the Indonesia-Africa Forum event in Bali, says Indonesian Aerospace, also known as PTDI.

The contract was signed with Congolese company Setdco Group, which will operate the 19-seater aircraft. The value of the five aircraft deal is $66.2 million.

In addition to the N219 commitment, Indonesian Aerospace secured an agreement from Kinshasa for a pair of CN235-220 tactical transports, which will serve with the Congolese air force.

Should the CN235 deal go through, it will add to the Indonesian-produced CN235 fleet serving in Africa. Other African customers include Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Senegal.

The Bali event also saw Senegal commit to a four-year MRO contract for its pair of Indonesian-produced CN235s.

The Congolese deal is a breakthrough for the N219, which has struggled to secure local sales let alone secure international customers.

No timeframe was given for Congolese deliveries, but it is likely to be years before the first aircraft is delivered.

In late 2023, the company secured a $68 million Indonesian army contract for six aircraft, the first order for the type, but FlightGlobal understands that this will only come into effect in 2025.

Following this, it will take 20 months for Indonesian Aerospace to build the first production example in Bandung.

The aircraft, powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A engines, received Indonesian certification in December 2020. The N219 is intended to serve remote, undeveloped parts of the sprawling Indonesian archipelago.

In May 2023, a company executive told FlightGlobal that Indonesian Aerospace sees a domestic market for 120 N219s over a 10-year period.

Indonesia Is also developing an amphibious version of the N219.