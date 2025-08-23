Airbus has received the initial fuselage sections for its A350 freighter, MSN700, at its final assembly line in Toulouse.

The central fuselage sections 15-21 as well as the forward sections 11-14 have been produced by the facility at Montoir-de-Bretagne – formerly known as Saint-Nazaire.

Airbus supplies these sections through its Airbus Atlantic aerostructures division. The Montoir-de-Bretagne site assembles and equips all centre and forward A350 fuselages.

According to Airbus Atlantic, the initial A350F sections have been delivered to Toulouse, the final assembly line for the cargo twinjet.

It describes the delivery as a “major milestone” for the programme which highlights the “industrial excellence” and “strength of collaboration” across the division’s various facilities.

Airbus’s UK plant at Broughton completed the first wing set for the A350F earlier this year.