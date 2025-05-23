Russian state technology firm Rostec insists that it will commence deliveries of Yakovlev MC-21 and SJ-100 aircraft to customers next year.

The company’s reassurance follows indications that the government intends to cut the budget allocation to aircraft and helicopter production.

Rostec states that such measures will not affect its production outlook.

“Our plans are unchanged,” it says. “We are testing new aircraft and preparing serial production in order to begin deliveries of the SJ-100 and MC-21 to airlines next year.”

Russian business publication Kommersant, citing a parliamentary industry committee, claims the budget allocation of more than Rb101 billion ($1.27 billion) will be cut by Rb22 billion.

This will be achieved by reducing spending under programmes for aviation industry development as well as scientific and technological research, the publication adds, stating that the aim is to cut subsidies to leasing companies to compensate for interest payments on aircraft purchase loans.